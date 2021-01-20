A Mammoth Spring, Ark., woman charged in April after reportedly convincing her teenage grandson to shoot at a vehicle has had her case moved to Carter County on a change of venue from Oregon County, according to court records.
The jury trial for Lois Ellen Earley, 58, has been set for June 11 before 37th Judicial Associate Circuit Court Judge Steven Lynxwiler, according to court records. She is charged with unlawful use of a weapon by shooting from a vehicle at another vehicle, first-degree assault or attempted assault, armed criminal action and two counts of abuse or neglect of a child for reportedly exposing her grandson and another child to the risk of harm during the incident.
Her $100,000 bond was reduced to $50,000 in July and she was released on house arrest with electronic monitoring, with stipulations that she not consume alcohol or take unprescribed controlled substances, according to court records.
On Nov. 24, she was allowed to remove the electronic monitoring device but remains on house arrest, only allowed to leave for medical or legal appointments or employment, the records show.
Hunter Cole Gazaway, 18, also of Mammoth Spring, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon by shooting from a vehicle at another vehicle, first-degree assault or attempt, and armed criminal action.
Oregon County Sheriff’s Deputy James Martin reported that, at about 10 p.m. April 21, he was dispatched to a possible drive-by shooting on Morningside Drive in Thayer. Martin said he spoke with two residents with a view of the location from their home, and said they told him they heard gunshots outside and saw two vehicles leave at a high rate of speed.
One of the witnesses reportedly tried to catch up with them in a personal vehicle in order to get license plate numbers, but both were already gone. Security cameras recorded partial footage of the incident, including the sound of gunfire, Martin added.
During the investigation, Martin was contacted by Mammoth Spring Police Chief Mike Davis, who told him he had five people in custody, including Earley and Gazaway. Davis confiscated a firearm allegedly used in the incident, and Gazaway reportedly told Martin it was his gun and he had done the shooting.
According to court documents, Gazaway said Earley had urged him to shoot at a 2002 Lincoln Navigator that she thought was driven by a man she accused of using a key to scratch an obscenity into the paint on her car. Gazaway also told Martin Earley had been “coercing them” earlier that day by driving by their house and yelling, and had been drinking before she yelled at him to shoot the Lincoln from the vehicle they were riding in.
He shot more than 10 rounds toward the tires and bumper of the Navigator before it sped off, he told Martin during an investigative interview.
That version of events was corroborated by the driver of the vehicle Gazaway was riding in and two other passengers, including the other minor in the vehicle, according to Martin.
Gazaway was released on his own recognizance Oct. 1 and is scheduled for either a plea or trial setting before Lynxwiler on Feb. 4 in Oregon County, according to court records.
