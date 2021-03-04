“I’ve been the administrator here since 2003 and I’ve never seen a flu season like this,” Howell County Health Department Administrator Chris Gilliam told the Quill on Wednesday morning. “The number of cases are far below normal.”
Gilliam’s comments came following a Tuesday evening meeting of the Howell County Health Board, in which members learned that, between Oct. 1 and Feb. 23, there were only 64 cases of influenza A and B reported in the county.
He said the flu seasons typically begin in late September and early October with cases peaking around January and February and then subsiding by April, though flu cases are reported throughout the year.
Reported flu cases are low across Missouri, as well, with the Department of Health and Senior Services reporting 1,347 cases for the 2020-21 flu season, as of Feb. 20, and only one influenza-associated death.
2018 FLU OUTBREAK
By contrast, during the severe 2017-2018 flu season, in the week between Feb. 11 and 17, 2018, 7,289 positive flu cases were reported with a season-to-date total of 103,631 positive cases. A total of 1,196 pneumonia and influenza deaths had been reported in the state by the seventh week of 2018.
In Howell County, in the final week of December 2017, the health department reported that 118 people tested positive for the flu in what Sonja Stauffer, administrator at the time of Burton Creek Rural Clinic, called the “worst outbreak” of the flu she had seen in her 14 years as the clinic’s administrator.
Gilliam told the Howell County Health Board on Tuesday that his department hasn’t been giving consistent reports on the flu total as it would in other years.
“There just hasn’t been much to report,” Gilliam explained.
He pointed out that by Feb. 10, 2020, his department had reported a total of 305 cases of influenza A and B for that season up to that time in the county.
LOW NUMBERS NATIONWIDE
Board President Dr. Robert Shaw noted health experts aren’t in complete agreement on why this flu season has been so low compared to others.
Speculation as to possible reasons for reduced spread ranges from increased health measures due to COVID-19, such as mask wearing, social distancing and more awareness of personal hygiene, to less travel taking place.
“I don’t know if anyone has the answer,” Shaw said. “At one time [this flu season] Oklahoma had the most influenza activity in the whole country, and it was extremely low.”
Both Gilliam and Shaw said they doubt the low numbers are due to a lack of testing, as places testing for COVID-19 are also testing for influenza.
According to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1,499 positive results out of 659,131 tests for both flu types have been reported by clinical laboratories nationwide since Sept. 27, 2020. Public health laboratories have reported even lower numbers during the same time frame: 202 positives out of 321,844 tests.
The CDC notes these statistics do not represent the total number of flu cases in the country but are used to monitor whether influenza activity is increasing or decreasing.
Hospitalizations for influenza are 2.2 times lower than they were during the 2011-12 season which was the last major low-severity season, according to the CDC.
