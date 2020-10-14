The Willow Springs Board of Aldermen will hold its regular monthly meeting today, immediately after a Tax Increment Finance Commission meeting that follows a 5 p.m. public hearing on the adoption of a redevelopment plan.
All three meetings will be held in the north building of the former Missouri Department of Transportation complex at 910 Springfield Road. Because the council meeting will take place immediately following the TIF Commission the Board of Aldermen will meet at the complex instead of its usual meeting location in the Willow Springs Council Chambers in city hall.
During its meeting following the public hearing, the TIF Commission will discuss comments from the public and then consider whether to approve a redevelopment plan and project for the property on the corner of East Main and North Cherry streets, where the Willow Springs Motel was located.
After the commission adjourns, the Board of Aldermen will be called to order and the council will first approve items on the consent agenda which include the minutes of the September meeting, bills for payment, receipt of financial reports and reports from the Department Head and Board of the YMCA.
For new business the council will consider giving approval for road closures for the Main Street Group’s Trunk or Treat event to be held Oct. 31. If aldermen approve the measure, Main Street will be closed between Center and Walnut streets, and Harris Street will be closed between First and Third streets for the festivities.
The council will decide on the appointment of Joe Wagner as city water/sewer supervisor. If appointed, Wagner will fill a vacancy left by the recent retirement of Danny Cooper.
The TIF Commission’s redevelopment plan is also expected to be voted on. According to the plan, the estimated cost of the project is $1.2 million, with the TIF putting forward $869,250 and the remaining costs to be privately financed. The plan includes the costs of demolishing the former Willow Springs Motel and the construction of a Family Dollar general store.
According to City Administrator Beverly Hicks, the Family Dollar is expected to open in late 2021 or 2022.
The council will then end the evening by adjourning to an executive session to discuss a real estate matter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.