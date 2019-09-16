A man and a woman suffered moderate injures in a motorcycle crash at 4:30 a.m. Sunday on KK Highway seven miles west of Pottersville, reported the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. D. L. Nash, Troop G of the Patrol, reported driver Terry L. Hall, 43, Louisiana, Mo. and passenger Christine R. Collins, 40, West Plains, were wearing helmets when their 2013 Victory Motorcycle travelled off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
Hall and Collins were transported by ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center.
No condition reports are available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.