Officials with the city of West Plains Sanitation Department remind citizens that mattresses and upholstered furniture set out to be collected for trash pickup must be wrapped with plastic and sealed with duct tape.
If items are not wrapped and sealed they will not be picked up, warned officials.
“This helps us prevent the infestation of fleas, bed bugs or other unwanted critters that our workers could accidentally pick and take home to their families,” said department Supervisior Brent Lidgard. “We want to keep our employees safe.”
There will be a $5 charge for items to be picked up, which will appear on the resident’s monthly utility bill. If they are not wrapped, they will be left on the curb.
If resident desires to drop off items at the Solid Waste Transfer Station located at 1853 Good Hard Drive, they will be charged $12 for the first 500 pounds.
The Sanitation Department’s annual Spring Clean-up will take place the week of April 22 through 26. During that time, the department will pick up extra allowable items for no charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.