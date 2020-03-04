A Texas County man has been charged in Howell County with stealing a motor vehicle after allegedly driving off in a pickup truck belonging to a woman who hired him to help cut firewood.
Jacob L. Murphy, 24, Houston, was arrested Monday and is held on $5,000 bail, according to court documents. He is also charged with stealing a firearm and stealing $750 or more. All of the charges are felonies.
Howell County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Torey Thompson reported the alleged victim stated Murphy had been helping her cut firewood Feb. 21 on her property and they had driven back to her home off of NN Highway in Mtn. View.
She left Murphy in her pickup truck while she went in the house to feed her dogs and he drove off in the vehicle, according to court documents. The property in the truck included a chainsaw and a Rough Rider .22-caliber pistol, a toolbox with Craftsman tools, a Buck knife and a Samsung cell phone.
At about 10:30 that evening, officers with the Mtn. Grove Police Department notified the Howell County Sheriff’s Department that the vehicle had been located, but a search of it revealed the chain saw and firearm were missing.
On Friday, Mtn. Grove police officers informed Thompson they had Murphy in custody, with the truck keys in his possession.
Murphy allegedly told Thompson he became aware there was a firearm in the vehicle when he stopped at Love’s truck stop in Willow Springs, adding that a friend of his had driven the vehicle while in Mtn. Grove and sold the chainsaw, tools and gun to another person.
