The Missouri State Highway Patrol has named Cpl. R. Michael Greenan the Department of Public Safety Sworn Employee of the Month for December 2019. Greenan is the property control supervisor for Troop G.
Greenan was lauded for his “immediate response, quick and thorough investigative work and bravery,” which led to the capture and subsequent prosecution of a Texas County murder suspect.
Officials said Greenan was not assigned to enforcement-related duties Oct. 10, but nevertheless responded to a report of a man lying in a ditch in Texas County.
The victim, who had been shot, died on the way to the hospital, Troop G officials said. Before he died, Crue D. Ridenoure, 30, of Willow Springs, was reportedly able to provide the name of a suspect to first responders.
Schools in the Summersville district were put into lockdown while the suspect, Michael A. Nugent, 22, of Summersville, was sought by law enforcement.
Greenan gathered information at the scene that led him to Howell County, where he conducted interviews and investigated additional leads, officials said.
When the trooper spotted the suspect’s vehicle, Nugent was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.
“Michael’s rapid response and his interviewing and investigative skills quickly resulted in murder charges being filed against the suspect. His quick apprehension also led to the school district lifting its lockdown order,” Troop G officials added.
Greenan was congratulated by officials for having “set an outstanding example” for his fellow team members in the Department of Public Safety.
