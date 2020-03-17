The West Plains Cystic Fibrosis Association announces today that its annual benefit concert, headlined by country musician Joe Nichols, has been rescheduled for May 23 in the West Plains Civic Center.
“I want everyone to know that everything will be the same, it will just be in May instead of March,” said association volunteer Rick Frazier. “Anybody who has bought tickets for March the concert can use the tickets for the May concert.”
Doors to the concert will open at 5 p.m. for live and silent auctions, with music to begin at 7 p.m. as Jessica’s Friends open for Nichols.
Frazier said practices for Jessica’s Friends are delayed until at least May 1 and parents of participating children will be called when a practice date is set.
He added that new ticket sales are suspended for about 30 days and then tickets will be available for purchase. Meanwhile, Frazier said, if people and businesses still want to donate items or for the live and silent auctions or give money, they still can.
“We’re really grateful for the civic center in moving their schedule around, and to Joe Nichols and his people for working with us,” Frazier said. “We hope to see everyone come out for the concert.”
The original postponement announcement came Friday, after West Plains city officials announced a decision to restrict activities through March 31, and possibly longer, for events with an expected attendance of 250 or more.
The move, intended to be a proactive effort to minimize exposure to the coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease, impacted several events scheduled at the civic center, including the eighth annual Brewfest fundraiser for the West Plains Council on the Arts, planned for last Saturday.
According Brewfest organizer Paula Speraneo, an official announcement on that event’s rescheduling will be made soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.