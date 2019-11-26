I started out planning to write the traditional Thanksgiving report, reflecting on the many blessings God has given us in this country. Hopefully, I’ll get there, but my thoughts keep returning to the recent devastating decision made by the international company Regal Beloit to close its West Plains facility and the terrible consequences that decision might have on the people that work here and the families that they support.
We must keep those families and friends in our prayers.
Neither state Senator Mike Cunningham nor I had any advance notice of that “business” decision, but since then, we, as well as our governor, have tried hard to change minds. We aren’t giving up, but so far, it certainly sounds like the corporate decision is non-negotiable and final. It’s gut wrenching to all of us especially to those families directly impacted.
Turning for a moment to something taught in grade school about our first Thanksgiving, many of the Plymouth Colony settlers had also been having a very bad year. Unaccustomed to their new home, the Pilgrims had suffered through a period of scarcity, sickness and death. With a better summer and fall harvest, the settlers joined together with the native Wampanoags to celebrate their new friendships and blessings of a good harvest.
From another lesson taught, our Thanksgiving day did not become a fixed national holiday until recognized by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863 (during our Civil War). Although the country was facing one of the bloodiest conflicts in human history often pitting family against family and even brother against brother, Lincoln understood the importance of taking the time to stop and to remember (even in the worst of times) the many blessings God has given us by celebrating the importance of faith, family and friendship in this country.
I simply ask that when each of us sits down to our Thanksgiving Day dinners that we not only thank God for the food he has given us and for our many blessings, but as equally important, that we take the time to remember and to ask for God’s blessings on those losing jobs at Regal Beloit, as well others facing life’s many challenges.
Coming together to help others has always made this area a very special place to live — something to remember, something to encourage and even celebrate.
Prefiling bills begins Monday, and I’ve been working hard on several. I’ll be discussing those over the next few reports. If you have any suggestions, please let me know. Several of the bills I’m filing came from local ideas and concerns. It’s been my honor and privilege to have served you in the Missouri House of Representatives this year, and I’ll continue to work hard this coming session to push forward our common sense and conservative values.
I always enjoy meeting and visiting with people (and groups) from across the state. When you are in Jefferson City, I encourage you to please stop by my office in the Capitol (District 154, office 114-C). If you would like to schedule a specific time to visit at the Capitol or locally, or if you have questions or concerns, please contact Sarah in my office at 573-751-1455. This is an especially good time between sessions to visit with me about suggestions for next year’s legislation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.