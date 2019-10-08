At about 2:51 p.m. Monday, the Thayer Fire Department received reports of a tractor trailer fire just south of the second Warm Fork Spring River bridge in Thayer on U.S. 63 south.
According to Thayer Police Chief Daryl Childers, the fire department was on the scene within a few minutes and were able to quickly get the blaze under control and keep it from spreading from the trailer to the attached semi truck.
“I can’t commend the fire department enough,” said Childers. “They did a really good job and there were no injuries.”
The fire reportedly started when the trailer’s brakes sparked, catching on fire and spreading to the wheels and then to the trailer itself. The trailer was full of 55-gallon drums of food grade beet juice and was reportedly heading to Florida. The driver, who was unavailable for comment, was unhurt in the accident and there were no other injuries reported.
The mess left by the trailer took several hours to clean up. The southbound lane of U.S. 63 in Thayer wasn’t reopened until 8:30 p.m.
According to Missouri Department of Natural Resources, the beet juice that spilled onto the highway poses no threat to the environment.
