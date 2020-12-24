The West Plains Fire Department will soon welcome a new fire chief after the city council approved the hiring of Daniel Clark, of Katy, Texas, during a closed session before its regular meeting Monday.
According to city officials, Clark is a 25-year emergency services veteran and has extensive experience working in both domestic and international fire departments. Most recently, he was the crew chief and acting assistant fire chief for CGH Global in Bahrain, in the Persian Gulf, where he oversaw daily operations, crew schedules and training in support of U.S. military operations.
Prior to taking that position in 2018, Clark worked as fire chief for Stratmoor Hills Fire Protection District in Colorado, and as chief of emergency services for Suncor Energy in Commerce City, Colo.
His emergency services career also includes international stints in the Green Zone of Baghdad, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Afghanistan. He began his emergency services career as an emergency medical services lieutenant for the Lafayette Fire Department in Lafayette, Colo.
Clark will be filling a vacancy left by longtime fire chief Roy Sims, who retired officially in October. Asst. Fire Chief Kurt Wilbanks had been serving as interim chief since Sims’ retirement.
PROPOSED ORDINANCES
During the open session portion of the meeting, West Plains Police Chief Stephen Monticelli introduced a bill proposed to become an ordinance which would add the act of leaving a scene of an accident, also known as a “hit-and-run,” to city code, making it a Class A misdemeanor.
He explained to the council that the police did not have this charge as part of its city code and currently have to file it as a state charge, which can take longer to prosecute.
He said the closest thing the city has on the books allows officers to give notice of an accident, but according to city code, the damage must be $500 or more, or cause injury or death. He further explained that a hit-and-run that doesn’t cause injury or death, or causes damage valued at less than $500 does not fall within the parameters of current city code, though it could still be a state charge.
“This (ordinance) will allow us to more quickly prosecute hit-and-run offenses,” Monticelli told the Quill. The ordinance must be approved by the council after its second reading before it can go into effect.
A second reading was made regarding an ordinance to adopt stormwater quality and quantity measures to comply with the Missouri Department of Natural Resource Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System Phase 2 Program.
The stated purpose of the ordinance is to establish minimum stormwater management requirements and controls to protect and safeguard the general health, safety and welfare of the public residing in watersheds within city limits.
It pertains to property development and would require a developer to obtain a stormwater permit before beginning work on projects that would create half an acre or more of impervious area, or surfaces which rain cannot pass through.
City council members unanimously approved the bill to become an ordinance.
City Planning Director Emily Gibson presented another ordinance, proposed to update floodplain maps for the city of West Plains.
Gibson showed the council the city’s current official floodplain map, drawn up in 2011, and then the proposed changes side-by-side. Gibson said the process of updating the maps began three years ago after the 2017 flood.
The new maps show the floodplain has been narrowed in places within city limits, meaning fewer properties would be required to have flood insurance under FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program. Gibson said that after the new detention basins are put in, that these maps will likely be updated again within four or five years.
The city council approved the first reading of the bill, but Gibson noted the maps may still be revised after a public hearing to be held during the Planning & Zoning Commission’s Jan. 14 meeting. Gibson said the new maps, if approved and all goes smoothly, could be made official by April, potentially saving some city property owners money on their insurance costs.
The next regular city council meeting is scheduled for Jan. 19.
