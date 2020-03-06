Captain D’s Restaurant will hold a Cystic Fibrosis Day and donate a portion of Saturday’s sales to the Cystic Fibrosis Association of West Plains.
The fundraiser is in support of the 32nd annual Cystic Fibrosis Music Show on March 21, featuring Joe Nichols at the civic center. Music will start at 7 p.m. with Jessica’s Friends opening the show. Civic center doors will open at 5 p.m. for silent and live auctions.
Captain D’s donation will be used to further research and the development of treatments or a cure for the genetic disease, which affects the respiratory system.
