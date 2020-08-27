A West Plains woman has been charged with two felonies after allegedly receiving about $21,000 in food stamp benefits over five years for which she was not eligible.
Samantha Simons, 46, Meadow Drive, has been charged with unlawfully receiving public assistance benefits with a value of $750 or more and stealing $750 or more. She has been issued a summons, according to court records.
In a report submitted by Special Agent Alexis Rainwater with the Missouri Department of Social Services Southwestern Region Welfare Investigations Unit, it is alleged that Simons intentionally withheld her husband’s income on food stamp benefits applications and review forms between August 2015 and July 2020, and neglected to list him as a household member during that same time period.
Simons reportedly declared herself and two children as members of the household during that time, and would have been ineligible for food stamp benefits if she had declared her husband’s income. The total in food stamp benefits amounted to $21,124, according to the report.
