The Heart of the Ozarks United Way will hold its annual meeting at 5:15 p.m. Monday in the Joplin Classroom at Ozarks Medical Center Parkway Center, 1211 Porter Wagoner Blvd. in West Plains.
The meeting is free and open to the public.
The United Way serves communities in Howell County by providing assistance to 16 nonprofit member agencies. For more information, email at uwayhoo@centurytel.net or visit the website at www.heartoftheozarksunitedway.org.
