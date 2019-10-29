A West Plains woman who allegedly refused to open her door to police officers searching for a shooting suspect has been arrested on a charge of hindering the prosecution of a felony.
Samantha Rae Burlin, 22, Crestwood Circle, was arrested by West Plains police Thursday and is held on $2,500 bail.
An incident that began Oct. 23 reportedly resulted in a four-hour standoff that ended with the arrest of Christopher L. Dusenbury, 29, of West Plains, who faces felony assault and weapons charges.
On Oct. 21, Dusenbury allegedly shot at a home and another vehicle from a car, the latter incident happening about two blocks west of West Plains High School and resulting in a brief lockdown of West Plains schools.
Dusenbury allegedly fled the scene that afternoon with two other suspects.
Shortly before 8 p.m. Oct. 23, police received a tip that Dusenbury was at Burlin’s home, which was in the residential area where the second shooting incident reportedly happened. According to police, Burlin and Dusenbury refused to answer the door to officers after they announced themselves as law enforcement.
Dusenbury is charged with two counts each of first-degree assault and armed criminal action, and four counts of discharging/shooting a firearm at or from a motor vehicle at a person, motor vehicle or habitable structure, persistent offender. His bail is set at $250,000.
A year ago, Burlin was handed a suspended imposition of sentence and five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to a first-degree charge of endangering the welfare of a child, creating substantial risk.
The charge was related to an incident where she also locked herself in her home, refusing to open the door to an officer and children’s division caseworker who were there to make sure her young son was admitted to the hospital for severe pneumonia.
Burlin had reportedly left the hospital with the boy against medical advice, and it was the opinion of the child’s doctor that the child was at risk of brain damage “or worse” if left untreated.
In June, according to court records, Burlin was in court for probation violation on the conviction but was ordered to continue on probation.
Felicia M. Butler, 23, and Koby S. Martz, 19, both of Pomona, each face the same charges as Dusenbury and each have a warrant with a $100,000 bond, according to court records.
West Plains Police Detective Bryan Brauer reported at about 10:39 a.m. Oct. 21 police dispatch took a call reporting that several shots had been fired from a vehicle into a home on Lincoln Avenue.
Three men were reportedly in the home at the time of the incident and a fourth man, who lives there, identified Dusenbury as a possible suspect and showed police text messages from Dusenbury threatening to kill him.
The witness also reportedly told police he had been at Dusenbury’s ex-girlfriend’s home at Crestwood Circle and Dusenbury saw him there.
At 2:10 p.m. it was reported shots had been fired from a burgundy car toward a pickup truck on Olden Street at Crestwood Circle. The driver of the pickup truck told officers someone had been shooting at them from a maroon car before it continued east on Olden Street, and the passenger stated the driver of the car stuck a pistol out of the window and shot at them three times as the truck was pulling out of Crestwood Circle.
Both witnesses reportedly told police they didn’t know Dusenbury or the other occupants of the vehicle.
About 25 minutes later a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle was discovered unoccupied on County Road 8830 at the intersection of east U.S. 160, about a mile-and-a-half east of West Plains Elementary School.
Butler and Martz were reportedly detained and questioned at the scene, and Butler allegedly stated they had picked Dusenbury up earlier that day and he was the shooter at both locations.
During the incident at Crestwood Circle, Butler reportedly said Dusenbury saw a woman get into the pickup truck and believed it was his ex-girlfriend. They fled the scene on Olden Street and the car broke down where it was found, Butler stated. She added Dusenbury hid the gun in a field before leaving the scene.
