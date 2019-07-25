On Sept. 7 over 200 firefighters from five states will visit Missouri State University Plaster Stadium in Springfield to remember firefighters who died Sept. 11, 2001.
That is the count so far, but registration is open at springfieldmemorialstairclimb.org. Firefighters from West Plains have participated for the last two years.
The seventh annual Springfield area stair climb starts at 8 a.m. at Missouri State University-Plaster Stadium. Firefighters and the general public will participate in the National Fallen Firefighters (NFFF) 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, a commemorative climb to honor the 343 members of the Fire Department of New York who died Sept. 11, 2001. The public is invited to join what organizers promise to be a moving experience.
Over 300 participants will climb the stairs of Plaster Stadium at Missouri State University multiple times for a total of 110 stories, representing the number of floors in the Twin Towers that fell Sept. 11, 2001.
As part of registration participants are asked to raise other funds for the NFFF. To date, registered climbers have raised over $40,000 for the National Fallen Firefighter Foundation. All registration fees will be directed to the NFFF to assist the surviving families and coworkers of those firefighters killed on Sept. 11, 2001.
For more information visit the website.
