Editor's note: Two candidates have filed for candidacy in the race for the office of 155th District House currently held by Karla Eslinger, a Republican who is seeking a Senate seat. Republican candidate Travis Smith lives near Twin Bridges in Ozark County. Democratic candidate Mike Lind lives in Thornfield, Ozark County. Smith responded to a standard set of questions asked of all candidates for state office in order for readers to become more familiar with them ahead of Election Day, Nov. 3. His responses are edited only to fit style guidelines and space limitations, and are otherwise unaltered. The Quill attempted to reach Lind by phone several times, beginning Oct. 19, with no response.
Name and age: Travis Smith, old.
Office sought: State Representative 155th District.
Occupation: Real estate developer, high school coach.
Are you native to the area? Yes.
Please tell us about your family: Married, four grown children and a grandson.
Are you an incumbent or have you held political office before? No.
Education or experience that you feel qualifies you for the position: Multiple community involvement and boards for the past 30 years.
Why are you running for this position? I have always been about giving back and servitude. This position will allow me to expand the geographical area of which I serve.
What single issue do you think is most critical to address in the area served by the office you’re seeking? How do you plan to address it? Being accessible to my constituents.
Briefly describe the top three most important issues to your campaign platform: Rural internet access, economic development, being a bridge to constituents when they help from the government.
Do you think the state's handling and response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been appropriate? What would you like to have seen done differently? Yes.
Any additional general comments? None.
