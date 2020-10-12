The Tax Increment Finance Commission of the city of Willow Springs will hold a public hearing on the adoption of a redevelopment plan at 5 p.m. Thursday in the old Missouri Department of Transportation north facility, 910 Springfield Road in Willow Springs.
Interested parties should be present to submit comments.
Those wishing to speak will be asked to state their names and addresses for the record and be allotted five minutes of speaking time.
