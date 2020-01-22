Members of the West Plains R-7 School Board announced current West Plains Middle School Assistant Principal Matthew Orchard will be the new high school principal beginning July 1.
Orchard replaces Dr. Jack Randolph, who announced his retirement in November. Randolph had been the high school principal since 2012.
“We are extremely pleased to hire Mr. Orchard as the new high school principal,” Superintendent Dr. Lori Wilson said. “He is a great fit and has a proven track record of working collaboratively with teachers in his current role as assistant principal at the West Plains Middle School.”
“I am very excited and honored to be given the opportunity to serve as the principal at West Plains High School, said Orchard. “I am proud of our school and district, and I look forward to serving alongside our faculty in continuing the tradition of excellence in our schools.”
He and his wife Whitney, a counselor at West Plains High School, have two daughters, Myah and Norah.
Orchard will complete a specialist’s degree from the University of Missouri in May. He has a master’s degree in educational administration from William Woods University, a master of arts in teaching from Missouri State University and a bachelor of science degree in criminology and sociology.
