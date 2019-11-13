Editor’s note: This is part four of a series of articles looking at what some public health officials and politicians have called a “vaping epidemic.” The Quill looks at the issue as it stands in Missouri from the perspective of politics, public health, economics and education. Watch for the fifth and final part of the series next week.
Schools across the country have been trying to address what health officials have called a vaping epidemic among young people.
Schools in West Plains and Ava have taken different steps to address the issue.
According to West Plains High School Principal Dr. Jack Randolph, vape detectors have recently been installed in the school restrooms due to students vaping in the facilities.
Randolph says the detectors are not intrusive and perform similarly to smoke detectors. Once the detectors sense that a vape device is in use, an alert is sent out and staff can take appropriate disciplinary action with the offending student.
According to Randolph, students caught with vape devices must complete in-school suspension and take a five-hour online course on the dangers of electronic cigarettes and vape products through a program called VapeEducate paid for by the school district.
He says shorter, free 30-minute courses are also available, provided by the National Federation of State High School Associations at www.nfhslearn.com.
“I actually took the course and it’s pretty informative,” says Randolph of the free program. The courses aren’t about punishing students using the products, but educating them on the dangers and risks associated with using them, he explains.
According to district Director of Communications and Community Relations Lana Snodgras, the school district will work with Ozarks Medical Center to bring in guest speakers to help further educate students on the dangers of vaping.
There has been concern among parents, health professionals and school officials that e-cigarettes and vape products are being used by those younger than 18 at an increasing rate. According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) survey, a quarter of high school students surveyed reported using a vape device at least once in their lives.
One product in particular has seen a surge in popularity among young people and its e-cigarettes produced by Juul Labs Inc.
Commonly referred to simply as Juul, these e-cigarette products first hit U.S. shelves in 2015; within three years Juul became the largest e-cigarette producer in the country, valued at over $18 billion and employing over 800 people, according to a Bloomberg business report.
Currently, Wells Fargo values Juul at over $38 billion after Altria, previously known as Philip Morris, bought a 35% stake in the company in December 2018.
Juul products come in a wide variety of flavors and can be as small as a USB thumb drive, making them easy to conceal and disguise.
The company website states its products are only intended for adults and are a safer alternative than smoking tobacco. However, according to a study by the anti-smoking organization Truth Initiative, high school-aged teenagers were 16% more likely to use Juul products than adults between ages 25 and 34.
According to the American Lung Association, Juul pods can contain as much nicotine as a pack of 20 cigarettes. Not only highly addictive, nicotine can hinder brain development in children, according to the U.S. Surgeon General’s office.
LEGAL ACTION
One area school has joined with other Missouri school districts in an active class action lawsuit against Juul. During the October school board meeting, Ava Schools Superintendent Jason Dial asked the board to authorize joining the lawsuit lead by Kansas City attorneys Wagstaff and Cartmell. Dial told the board the suit would not cost the school.
On Oct. 31, the Ava School District filed an 80-page lawsuit claiming the company knowingly markets its products to teenagers. Juul continues to deny that it markets to minors and states that its products are to be used as a tobacco smoking alternative for adults.
A spokeswoman with Wagstaff and Cartmell says that, so far, five Missouri school districts are suing Juul and many more are considering it. She was unable to give further details.
On Nov. 5, the CDC updated its statistics on lung injuries related to e-cigarettes and vape products in what health professionals are calling an epidemic. According to the CDC, there have been 2,051 lung injury cases related to e-cigarettes and vape products reported in every state except Alaska. In addition, there have been 39 deaths reported in 24 states, with one being in Missouri.
The CDC also announced their findings after a study of lung fluid samples taken from people afflicted with vaping-related lung injuries, identifying vitamin E acetate as the likely cause of the lung injuries. Vitamin E acetate is an additive in some vape products that contain THC. THC is a chemical which gives marijuana its psychoactive properties. Vitamin E acetate is added to these products because it resembles THC oil and can be used as a thickening ingredient in some e-liquids.
The CDC states that vitamin E acetate is usually not harmful when applied to the skin or ingested as part of vitamin supplement. However, research indicates that when inhaled it could interfere with normal lung function.
The CDC continues to advise people to avoid buying e-cigarettes and vape products off the street, using products containing THC and modifying products not intended by the manufacturer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.