The Glenwood School Board will meet at 6 p.m. today in the school library.
After approval of the consent agenda, the board will open the floor for public comment.
Principal Lucas Brown and Superintendent Wayne Stewart will give their reports.
Stewart’s report will include discussion of finances, legislation and budget revisions.
The board will then move into a closed session before adjourning for the evening.
The meeting is open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.