During its regular meeting this week, the West Plains City Council approved a new employee health insurance plan that officials say may save the city 11% compared to the old plan.
City Personnel Clerk Sherri Cromer presented four plans to the city council, the first of which was to renew the city’s current health plan with United Healthcare at $1,387,425 for 2020, a 16% increase from 2019. The city council reviewed plans and chose the lowest-cost option which offers the employees four different personal health plans to chose from.
The new plan with Anthem will have an estimated cost to the city around $1,063,822. However, it will cover Cox Medical only, and not Mercy system facilities in Springfield or BJC Healthcare, which includes St. Louis facilities Barnes-Jewish Hospital and St. Louis Children’s Hospital.
According to Cromer, Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains, Mercy St. Francis Hospital in Mtn. View and Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mtn. Home, Ark., will still be covered under the new health care plan.
“Anything local is good,” Cromer said. “The only issue is if you go to Springfield, you need to make sure you’re in Cox to be in network.”
Cromer clarified that employees can still use a health savings account and also use a buy-up plan with a lower deductible and still be part of other health networks for an estimated $30 per month extra.
“It’s nice to see the arrow finally pointing down,” said Councilman Josh Cotter regarding the lower insurance costs.
The new plan takes effect in January 2020.
