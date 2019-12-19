A Birch Tree alderman charged with second-degree arson was reportedly seen clapping his hands and smiling at the scene of the fire, a vacant rock structure the Birch Tree city council had voted to lease to Shannon County officials about a week prior.
A warrant with a $50,000 bond has been issued for Fred N. McAfee, 59, Birch Tree, after an investigation by Missouri Division of Fire Safety Investigator Robbie Sterner.
The blaze, which gutted the city-owned structure, sits at the intersection of Highway 99 and Oak Street in Birch Tree, about a block southeast of McAfee’s home.
Sterner reported firefighters saw McAfee at the scene when they arrived, and Birch Tree Mayor David Trotter and Shannon County Southern Commissioner Herman Kelley arrived at the scene a short time later.
The two said they spoke with McAfee and asked him if he set fire to it, and he allegedly replied “Yup, sure did.”
Birch Tree Fire Chief Sam Murphy told Sterner he saw McAfee walking around the scene, then clapping his hands and smiling “as if he was happy the fire was occurring.”
Aldermen had voted unanimously to lease the building to house the Shannon County coroner and public administrator offices and to be used as a satellite station for the Shannon County Sheriff’s Department.
About two days after the vote, McAfee reportedly contacted city hall and the presiding commissioner and asked to change his vote to “no.”
