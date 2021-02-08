The bench trial of Ozark County resident Rebecca Ruud, 42, charged with murder in the August 2017 death of her 16-year-old daughter Savannah Leckie, has been set to begin May 18 in Greene County before 31st Judicial Circuit Court Judge Calvin Holden.
Ruud has been in custody without bond since her arrest Aug. 21, 2017, and was denied a request for the setting of a bond on Jan. 29 before Holden, and the trial date was set that day, according to court records.
A trial for codefendant Robert Peat, Jr., 34, Zanoni, who married Ruud on Aug. 4, 2017, as investigators searched her property for evidence and found bone fragments and teeth in a burn pile later determined by forensics experts to be human, likely belonging to Leckie.
The two had allegedly made plans to leave the state, and Ruud was apprehended at the Springfield Greyhound bus station with a ticket to Kansas City, and Peat reportedly had a ticket to Memphis.
On Sept. 19, 2017, each was indicted by a grand jury and charged with first-degree murder, abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death, second-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence in a felony investigation and abandonment of a corpse.
Peat was arrested on the charges on Sept. 20, 2017, and released on his own recognizance in July 2018, on the condition he live with family members and wear a GPS monitoring device.
In May 2019, he was allowed to remove the device, provided he reported twice a week to probationary services, according to court records.
Both Ruud and Peat have had trial dates set and canceled multiple times since their arrests. Peat will also stand trial before Holden, but a date has yet to be set, according to court records. The most recent trial date set for Peat was in August, and Ruud was to have gone on trial Dec. 1, but the date was canceled due to pending appeals court and supreme court decisions.
On Dec. 17, Ruud's attorney, Public Defender Lauren Kate Welborn of Ava, filed a motion to disqualify Ozark County Prosecuting Attorney John Garrabrant and Assistant Attorney General Anthony Brown based on a statement Peat made to Garrabrant regarding a recording made during a conversation between Ruud and another public defender.
Peat reportedly told Garrabrant the recording of the conversation, made by Ruud before she was formally charged and retrieved by Peat from Ruud's belongings at her request, contained evidence against Ruud. Garrabrant has stated neither he or Brown heard the recording, and he only heard Peat's statement regarding evidence against Ruud.
Garrabrant, in turn, filed a writ of mandamus motion against Holden in Missouri State Supreme Court on Dec.21, in an attempt to compel the judge to perform his sworn duties regarding the case and allow the recording as evidence.
According to a family member of Ruud's, Leckie was Ruud's biological daughter, but had been adopted by Ruud's sister, who was Leckie's legal guardian when the girl was sent to live with Ruud at age 15. Theodosia volunteer firefighters responded to a brush fire on Ruud's rural Ozark County property July 19, 2017, Ruud reported Savannah missing the next day, and a search of the area around Ruud's property was conducted by firefighters and law enforcement.
When the remains were found in a burn pile during a search using cadaver dogs, Darrin Reed, who was Ozark County Sheriff at the time, noted the bones were clean of flesh and tissue and appeared to have been crushed and burned repeatedly.
