The West Plains City Council will hold its regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. today in the West Plains City Hall Council Chambers, 1910 Holiday Lane.
The council is expected to approve minutes from last month’s meeting and consider payroll and bills. Heather Fisher, the Executive Director of the Ozarks Small Business Incubator (OzSBI), will give OzSBI’s year-end review.
The council will also vote on five bills.
One proposed ordinance will allow for 15-minute parking spaces on the east side of Missouri Avenue, between Trish Knight Street and Cass Avenue in front of Hass-Darr Hall to allow citizens to use the Hass-Darr facility.
Other proposals include approving a utility extension agreement, a lease purchase agreement for police radios, purchasing card policy for city employees and increasing rates at the city Transfer Station.
The council will also hear bids for 2020 digital orthophotography services, brass fittings for inventory, chemicals for North Terra Golf Course, contracted labor needs for a turbine generator and site grading recommendations for the Southern Hills Substation.
Council members will also hear appraisals for detention basins and project updates from City Administrator Tom Stehn.
WILLOW SPRINGS COUNCIL
The city of Willow Springs Board of Aldermen will hold its regular meeting at 5 p.m. today at the Willow Springs City Hall Council Chambers, 900 W. Main St.
On the agenda is approval of minutes from last month’s meeting and bills for payments, and receipts of financial and YMCA reports.
Kelly Beets, senior loss control consultant with Missouri Intergovernmental Risk Management Association will speak to the board.
Under new business there will be a presentation for Jimmy Stillwell’s retirement and the appointment of a street supervisor.
The board is expected to vote on the approval for a Small Community Engineering Assistance Program Grant signature. The board will also review the 2020 contracts for the library YMCA and rural fire, and the 2020 budget.
