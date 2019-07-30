Hello Howell County!
Summertime has arrived on the calendar and hot temps and lack of rainfall; but to get the hard surface roads repaired we need some hot dry days! The repair is continuing around the county, so be prepared for some delays and inconvenience.
Northern Commissioner Bill Lovelace attended his quarterly Ozark Action Meeting where the board was advised of longtime Director Bryan Adcock’s resignation. The commission works with Ozark Action frequently on projects, and so we are anxious to see who will be the new director. The commission wants to thank Bryan for his dedicated service to the county and surrounding counties and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors.
The commission met with MoDOT (Missouri Department of Transportation) and West Plains city officials finalizing partnership agreements on AB Highway and some county roads around town. The Howell County Commission awarded bids to T&J Concrete on several low water crossings in the Northern District. We also approved additions and abatements to the tax assessment for June 2019.
In addition we approved the commission minutes for June. Howell County Treasurer Nancy Franz came by and presented the Treasurer’s Semiannual Settlement and we approved it. The commission also approved several grant applications from 37th Judicial Circuit-Family Court and Sheriff’s Offices.
The commission designated Howell County as an Agri-Ready Community on a year-by-year basis.
The Howell County Board of Equalization met with no action taken.
The document shredder truck came by and shredded tons of paper. It’s amazing how much paper is used by the county.
The Delinquent Property and Tax Sale will be held on Monday, Aug. 26 at the Howell County Office Building.
As I represent statewide county commissioners on the County Employees’ Retirement Fund (CERF), recently I attended the Missouri Association of Public Employees’ Retirement Systems (MAPERS). This is a meeting which all retirement boards across Missouri attend.
I also recently attended the County Commissioners’ Association of Missouri (CCAM) Summer Board Meeting where Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Deputy Director Aaron Jefferies gave us an update on the state feral hog problem. This is a very serious issue!
Talking with commissioners from the counties that have a large population, they are concerned with MDC’s trapping methods in that it will not be enough to control the situation.
I just read an article that a study was done from 2008-2017 stating that U.S. 63 was the deadliest highway in Missouri with 158 crashes and 179 fatalities compared to the deadliest highway in Arkansas, which is U.S. 65, which had 143 crashes and 120 fatalities in that same timeframe. I’m on the Transportation Advisory Committee (TAC) for this area. We have had four-laning of U.S. 63 at the top of our list for years. MoDOT brushes it aside as too expensive!
Howell County 911 Director Steve Gleghorn came by asking the commission approval to opt in on House Bill 1456, which allows a collection of 3% on prepaid cell phone tax. We also had some University of Missouri Extension Specialists who came by the office who presented updates on several extension programs.
I want to thank all the Howell County elected officials and employees for their dedication and service to Howell County and its citizens.
Remember the 2018 Plat books and CDs are still available at the low price of $35 and maps are available for $40.
Our doors are always open to you. The full commission is in session every Monday and Thursday. Come and see us, and remember Howell County is a great place to live and raise a family!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.