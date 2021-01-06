A public hearing will be held during the city of West Plains Planning and Zoning Commission meeting at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 14 in the West Plains City Hall, 1910 Holiday Lane.
The hearing is to inform the public of changes in the FEMA flood plain map that will become effective April 7. During the public hearing there will also be discussion of vacating two excess rights-of-way along Worley Drive.
According to the agenda, after the public hearing, the meeting will be called to order and approval of the minutes from the last meeting will follow.
The commission will then hear citizen requests regarding the excess rights-of-way along Worley Drive and a minor subdivision of Stoneybrook Subdivision.
