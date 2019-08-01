Being a student of history it is fitting to use this Capitol Report to commemorate and celebrate times that have defined our direction and have shaped our destiny. July 30, 1956 is a date to remember. The Act of Congress signed into law by President Eisenhower established our nation’s motto, “In God We Trust.”
During the Civil War, Treasury Secretary Salmon Chase began preparing a motto that could be placed on coins. Chase wrote, “No nation can be strong except in the strength of God, nor safe except in His defense. The trust of our people in God should be declared on our national coins.” An Act of Congress was required to place the motto on any currency.
In 1864, the iconic words “In God We Trust” first appeared on U.S. coins. Later, in the early 1950s, work began to petition Congress to expand “In God We Trust” usage for its placement on U.S. paperback currency. The rationale for this movement was simple--since the dollar was circulated all over the globe the message “In God We Trust” should also be circulated. Also around this time, the words “under God” was added to the Pledge of Allegiance. Congress agreed and enacted P.L. 84-140, which declared our National Motto to be “In God We Trust.” The beginning roots of our motto is cited from a War of 1812 poem penned by Francis Scott Key Defense of Fort McHenry, which happens to be the source of our National Anthem, The Star-Spangled Banner. Key ended his poem with these words, “Then conquer we must, for our cause it is just – and this be our motto – ‘In God is our trust!’” (history.com; aclj.org; John Hudson Tiner, The Story of “In God We Trust,” 2010).
“If we ever forget that we’re one nation under God, then we will be one nation gone under.”--Ronald Reagan
