A West Plains woman was charged with stealing $750 or more, a felony, after allegedly depositing five checks in a newly opened checking account. The checks, totaling $7,900, were returned as having insufficient funds.
Nancy A. Fuller, 51, Gleghorn Drive, was arrested at 12:50 p.m. Sunday at the sheriff’s department on a charge of stealing and released on $5,000 bail.
West Plains Police Officer Brad Jones reported on Oct. 12 he spoke with an employee of Southern Bank who told him Fuller opened a checking account on Aug. 30. The employee said on that day and over the course of the next 10 days, Fuller deposited three checks in the amount $800, one check in the amount of $1,700 and one check in the amount of $3,800.
The bank employee told Jones that Fuller made small cash deposits, but the account was still overdrawn by about $5,000, and Fuller had stopped answering calls or returning calls from the bank regarding the account.
