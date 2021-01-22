Three new ordinances and resolutions each were passed during this week’s meeting of the West Plains City Council.
The first to get approval during the Tuesday evening session was an ordinance to set the new FEMA floodplain maps for the city of West Plains. The maps were first introduced to council and initially approved for further consideration in December.
According to city Planning Director Emily Gibson, under Federal Emergency Management Agency guidance, the floodplain within city limits has been reduced, meaning fewer property owners will be required to have a policy under FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program. The change could potentially save property owners money on insurance costs.
Gibson said the maps have not been changed significantly since their initial presentation in December, and the public only posed a few questions about them during a hearing held at the Jan. 14 meeting of the Planning & Zoning Commission.
She said the new maps will go into effect in April and will likely be updated within five years, after new detention basins are put in to help with flood control.
CITY CODE UPDATE
Leaving the scene of an accident, also known as a hit-and-run, is now a Class A misdemeanor listed in West Plains city code, with the passage of the evening’s second ordinance presented to the council.
West Plains Police Chief Stephen Monticelli previously explained to council members that, prior to the ordinance’s passage, police officers had to file such incidents as state charges, which can take longer to prosecute.
He said the closest thing the city had on the books allows officers to give notice of an accident, but only if the accident caused at least $500 in damage, or cause injury or death, according to city code.
City council also gave final approval to an ordinance allowing the city to refinance its outstanding $2 million lease agreement for the city’s Pine Street water tower. Finance Director Todd Harman said that by refinancing, the city can save about $216,500 over the next nine years and that debt is scheduled to paid off by March 2030.
Up for a first reading was a bill to allow the city to give up two rights-of-way on Worley Drive in front of Hirsch Feed and Farm Supply.
City Building Official Dustin Harrison explained the rights-of-way are small slivers of land with no value or improvements, and they were the result of discrepancies from a 2011 survey.
The bill will have to have to be approved during its second reading in order for the ordinance to come into effect.
HANDBOOK CHANGE, SICK LEAVE
Changes to the city employee handbook clarifying the definitions of relationships and relatives were approved. The issue was first presented to council by city Personnel Clerk Sherri Cromer during the December meeting, but was tabled after Councilman Josh Cotter when Cromer if she and her staff could further clarify the description of personal relationships, which he said he believed was too broad for a small town.
Cromer said the changes were made and she added that the city administrator could step in to decide what is best for the city, in cases of personal or business relationships. The resolution passed with no discussion from the council.
Cromer introduced another resolution to council, which she explained would extend temporary emergency paid sick leave for city employees until March 31, and that it would be retroactive to Jan. 1, when the 80 hours of emergency paid sick leave had expired.
She said that between Dec. 28 and Jan. 12, 13 city employees were sick and tested positive for COVID-19. The council approved the resolution after amending the resolution to add specific language about it being retroactive to Jan. 1.
OVERPASS GRANT
The council also approved a cost sharing grant with the Delta Regional Authority to go toward building a railroad overpass on Independence Drive. By accepting the $1 million grant, the city agrees to contribute $634,737 in cash toward the project and to make $500,000 in utility improvements.
Public Works Director Jeff Hanshaw told council the improvements include moving electric, water and sewer lines in the area where the overpass would be built.
City Administrator Tom Stehn also said he is optimistic the city will be able to secure other sources of funding to help pay for the overpass project and that progress on the project has been slowed due to COVID-19.
Under action items, council members approved the purchase of a new divider curtain and wall padding for the civic center, valued at $37,259. Steel poles and right-of-way clearing for the Lanton Road Southern Hills 69 kilovolt line were also approved at a total cost of about $197,000.
The council also authorized the sales of two surplus city vehicles, a 1998 Ford F80 65-foot bucket truck from the Electric Department and a 1998 Ford E-Series 350 Jamboree camper from the Fire Department.
Recommendations from the Planning & Zoning Commission to allowing four 1-acre plots to be subdivided at the Boulder Ridge Subdivision along Trail Ridge Lane in the Quail Run neighborhood. The property to be subdivided is owned by Robert Burtrum.
MONTHLY REPORTS
Harman kept his monthly financial director’s report brief and said the city is still sitting good financially, use-tax revenues are up 37% compared to the same time last year and the city has received over $500,000 in property tax money from Howell County Collector’s office.
Stehn, in his administrative report, mentioned that a Missouri Public Utility Alliance integrated plan proposal will be brought before the city council by its Feb. 22 regular meeting and progress continues with both the splash pad in Butler Children’s Park on Broadway and the renovations to Southern Hills Shopping Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.