Editor's note: This is the second half of 102-year-old West Plains veteran Climeth Layman’s story of his experience serving in World War II. The first half was published on Page 1 of the Aug. 8 issue of the Quill. In honor of the upcoming 75th anniversary of the war’s end, the Quill invites veterans and their family members to share WWII memories, experiences, photographs or memorabilia, by emailing news@wpdailyquill.net, calling 256-9191, or dropping by the office, 205 Washington Ave. in West Plains.
After breaking out from Normandy and making a quick dash through France, by December 1944, Staff Sgt. Climeth Layman and his unit, along with the rest of the 10th Armored Division in General George S. Patton’s Third Army, found themselves facing the Siegfried Line.
The Siegfried Line was a series of defensive fortifications along the border between Germany and France. A lack of supplies, manpower and stiffening resistance had kept the Third Army from driving through to the Rhine River. While the 10th Armored waited to resume offensive operations, Layman and his unit found themselves spread out, guarding outposts and acting as sentries.
While on outpost duty one night, two of Layman’s men captured 17 German soldiers on patrol. Layman said one of his men could speak German well and when they got almost on top of them, he popped out and shouted “like a wild Indian, scaring the Germans."
“You never seen hands go up in the air so fast or guns hit the ground so fast in all your life,” Layman chuckled.
He said the two men brought the captured Germans to him and he searched them. Layman recalled the German soldiers didn’t have any weapons on them, but they did have little containers of Limburger cheese, which was all the food they had.
“They wanted it back and after I opened the tin and got a whiff — it stunk so bad — I gave it right back to them and told them ‘You can have it!’” Layman laughed.
Layman and his men took the prisoners back into a town, where an officer there said he didn’t have enough men to guard or interrogate the prisoners so Layman and his men stayed to question them.
The officer asked Layman when the last time it was he had a hot meal.
“I told him I hadn’t had a hot meal since I crawled off Normandy beach,” Layman said. The officer said if they stayed and helped he would get them a hot meal.
Layman and his men stayed and helped guard the prisoners and interrogate them. He said when there was a major who would asked them questions they would just give their name, rank and serial number.
“They were trained that way just as we were,” Layman said. But he then noticed one young German soldier seemed to understand English. “You can tell by the way he was looking around and how he reacted.” Layman pointed him out to the major. According to Layman, the homesick, young German, understood that the Americans were going to win the war and Layman said that he gave the major more information about the German positions than any other prisoner he had ever interrogated.
“The next morning we had a hot breakfast of eggs and bacon, we had it all,” Layman said with a smile.
A couple of days later, Layman recalled, he was back at the outpost when a lieutenant came and left him everything he needed to call in artillery. He said the officer told him to keep a look out and that they weren’t sure what the Germans had or what they were bringing up, but to be ready for anything.
“It was the second night after he (the lieutenant) was gone and I was dead to the world,” Layman said as he closed his eyes and shook his head. “Everything was so quiet and so dark outside and I was just sitting there in the bunker, and then I heard a motor start up.”
He said he heard one start up and then another and another.
“I heard more and more and then I heard guys a-hollerin’ or giving orders in German, but it was so black you couldn’t see anything,” Layman said. “Then I thought, maybe I do need some artillery.”
He said he tried to call in the artillery as the noises outside got louder but he was having a hard time getting through. Eventually he got through and called for the shells to airburst above the German column.
“I waited and waited,” Layman said and then he began to think they made a mistake, but just then he heard them screaming in. “It was so nice to hear that sound come from your side.”
Layman said the artillery barrage lit up the whole countryside.
“After a while everything went quiet and I never heard no tanks or hollering for the rest of time I was there,” Layman said shaking his head. The next morning they came to relieve him and his unit and rotate them off the line.
“I don’t know why, but I’ve racked my mind around it and I wished I could have seen what it looked like down where all of them tanks and men were,” Layman said, staring ahead, the emotion of that moment still with him to this day. “I never did know exactly what I did, but I know it was a great deal, because on my record I have artillery observer on it.”
After he and his men were rotated off the line, they were given rest in a town and Layman said he slept next to a fire to keep warm.
It was then that a medic noticed Layman was suffering from trench foot and he was taken to an aid station.
“My feet never hurt or anything, I thought they were fine,” Layman recalled.
He was then loaded into an ambulance and taken to a field hospital, where he spent a month before touching the floor again.
“A doctor came in to evaluate who could be sent home or back to the front,” Layman said. “Then he looked down at my feet and told me I’m going home.”
He said they sent him to England first.
During his time in the English hospital, he said he encountered one of his buddies who had been wounded during an earlier artillery barrage.
“The hospital had a long hallway and the rooms were open and while I was being carried, something caught my eye,” Layman said. “My buddy was there and he said he was going to make, but he had a hard run of it.”
Layman was eventually put on ship back to the United States and he arrived home.
After the war, he resumed his work farming and then moved to Washington state to first work at an aluminum smelter and then in the timber industry. Layman retired in 1981 and moved back to Missouri, and bought a house 10 miles west of West Plains, where he has lived for the last 39 years.
He later received news many veterans of World War II didn't: Everyone from his unit survived the war and made it safely back home.
