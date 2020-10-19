The West Plains City Council will meet in its regular session at 5:30 p.m. today at West Plains City Hall, 1910 Holiday Lane, to consider six bills and several action items, including the option to sell the land that was once occupied by Reese School.
Two guests are on the schedule to speak to council members: Sierra Hall, who will talk about delinquent utility bills, and Jason York, who will speak about delinquent utility fees.
In the business portion of the meeting, the council will vote on six bills, three to become ordinances and three to become resolutions.
PROPOSED ORDINANCES
The first proposed ordinance is the second reading of a bill to authorize Mayor Jack Pahlmann to execute a contract with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for a financial amendment to the State Grant Block Grant Agreement for a wildlife study for the West Plains Regional Airport. The study is part of a plan for a new perimeter fence around the airport.
Next will be the second reading of a proposed ordinance to amend the city code regarding special events. The changes proposed would require a special event permit issued by the city administrator for events, activities and public demonstrations on public city property, and prohibit the interruption of safe and orderly movement of traffic.
A first reading will be made of a proposed ordinance which would make the assault or abuse of a police service animal a Class A misdemeanor.
RESOLUTIONS
The first resolution to be considered Monday would allow the execution of a School Resource Officer Program Agreement between the West Plains R-7 School District and the city.
The agreement allows for three officers to be assigned to district schools, with the district responsible for paying 80% of the officers’ salaries and the city paying 20%.
The second proposed resolution would allow Pahlmann to execute agreements with WM Financial Services and Gilmore & Bell P.C. for professional services in connection with refunding the Taxable Certificates of Participation, Series 2010, and prepaying the city’s obligations.
A final proposal for the night would authorize a lease agreement between the city’s North Terra Golf Course and VGM Financial Services for new mowers.
ACTION ITEMS
The council is expected to consider a declaration that the former Reese School site on Grace Avenue is surplus property and authorize it to be sold. The old school was demolished in 2016 and the landed was deeded to the city afterward. The cost to the city would be $1,200 for a survey which will come out of the city’s Planning Department budget.
The council will also consider a right-of-way land acquisition for a transmission line as part of the city’s new substation at Southern Hills.
One bid item is up for approval: underground primary wire for inventory. The bid is valued at a little over $30,000. The council is also expected to approve an invoice for just over $6,000 for the purchase of chemicals for the golf course.
Before adjourning for the night, council will hear reports from Finance Director Todd Harman and City Administrator Tom Stehn.
Before the start of the open session the council will begin in a closed session to discuss legal real estate, personnel matters and public safety polices.
The next regular meeting of the council will be Nov. 19.
