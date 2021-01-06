The Missouri Lottery recently announced it has awarded funds to schools statewide, raised from the sales of Scratchers and draw games lottery tickets in the 2020 fiscal year.
Those proceeds totaled $336 million, an increase of $10 million since last fiscal year, and were appropriated to Missouri’s public education facilities by the Missouri General Assembly.
Profits benefiting Howell and surrounding counties for the fiscal year amounted to roughly $4.24 million, a decrease of about $1 million from last fiscal year.
Funds given to Howell County’s public and higher education facilities amounted to a little over $2.7 million, 33% of which went to the West Plains R-7 School District, at $906,570.
Willow Springs School District received $404,057 and Mtn. View-Birch Tree got $394,664.
Missouri State University-West Plains was allotted $384,658.
Rural Schools in Howell County also received shares: $186,064 went to Fairview, $155,615 to Richards, $114,009 to Junction Hill, $78,874 to Glenwood and $61,911 to Howell Valley.
The remaining $17,733 as awarded to various individuals and organizations to assist clients with disabilities in obtaining employment by diagnosis, physical restoration, training and placement.
In FY19, Howell County schools were awarded $3.6 million.
SURROUNDING COUNTIES
For FY20, Douglas County received the second largest share with $450,980, all but $765 of it going to the Ava School District. The remaining funds were earmarked for a vocational rehabilitation grant.
Texas County was awarded $401,162. Cabool received the most at $173,124. Houston received 140,655; Plato, $37,973; Licking, $22,775; Summersville, $13,382; Raymondville, $6,440; Success, $4,961; and $1,942 was awarded toward supporting disability employment.
Wright County was awarded $247,538, and Mtn. Grove saw the bulk of the funds with $150,651. Skyline R-II got $41,522 and Norwood received $10,557. The remaining funds were divided amon the school districts in the county and disability employment support.
Ozark County’s share was $210,651. Gainesville received the most, $95,162; Bakersfield, $48,601; Dora, $39,792; Lutie, $14,076; Thornfield, $11,486; and $1,534 went toward supporting disability employment.
Oregon County was awarded $202,342. Alton received the most with $88,357; Thayer, $56,963; Couch, $30,577; and $26,435 to Oregon-Howell/Koshkonong Schools.
Shannon County received the least out of the area counties with only $23,648 awarded. Winona received $14,117; Eminence, $8,781; and $750 was earmarked for disability job placement support.
‘EXCELLENT’ AUDIT RESULTS
On Dec. 21 the Missouri State Lottery Commission received the state’s highest overall performance rating in an audit conducted by the Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway’s office.
The “excellent” rating given in the report also categorized the Lottery as “very well managed.” The report comes after a customary independent audit also returned a “no findings” review.
The Missouri Lottery has generated more than $6.5 billion for the state and public education since sales began in 1986, said officials. In that time, players have won more than $15 billion in prizes, and retailers have earned more than $1.35 billion in commissions, officials added.
For complete information about Missouri Lottery proceeds, including the specific programs benefited in each county, see the “Where the Money Goes” section at MOLottery.com.
