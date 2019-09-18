A Cabool man has been charged in Texas County after a girl came forward with allegations he had sexually assaulted her several times over the 10 years, beginning when she was about 7 or 8 years old.
James R. Cox, 34, faces eight felony charges, including first-degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape with a person younger than 12 years old, statutory sodomy with a person younger than 14 years old, first-degree child molestation, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child engaging in sexual conduct with a child younger than 17 and sexual misconduct involving a child younger than 15.
At the time of his arrest, Cox was wanted on Wright County charges of failure to appear on charges of resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance, charges he pleaded guilty to on Tuesday with a sentence of three years in prison on each charge, according to court documents.
Cox was also convicted in 2014 with possession of a controlled substance in Texas County, and sentenced to five years in prison after violating probation in 2016, according to court documents.
After drugs were reportedly found in the house he was arrested in, Cox was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, resisting arrest and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Jan. 7, the alleged victim of sexual abuse reportedly confided to a family member Cox had sexually abused her in the past by coercing her into several sexual encounters at her home.
She reportedly alleged Cox had told her something bad would happen if she told anyone about it.
Cabool Police Department officer Shane Wallace reported that Cox was arrested at the home of one of his family members, and was found in a bedroom where he was forcing the door shut so officers couldn’t enter.
Once officers gained entry and had Cox in custody, Wallace searched the room and reportedly found two glass pipes with burnt residue believed to be methamphetamine, two baggies containing a crystal substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine, a plastic tube containing a green, leafy substance believed to be marijuana, a baggie with a green residue believed to be marijuana and two suspected marijuana roaches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.