Power has been restored to all Howell-Oregon Electric Cooperative members after 4,600 members lost electricity when storms moved through the area early Monday morning, said officials.
The outages were caused by high winds and lightning. The winds, coupled with saturated ground, caused trees from outside the co-op right-of-way to fall onto lines, in turn causing the lines to fall to the ground. A total of 45 power poles were broken.
Member Communications Specialist Dakota Bates said the cooperative has not seen that many broken poles since the flooding in April 2017.
“Mother Nature really flexed her muscles and caused a lot of damage throughout the six counties we serve. Linemen and cooperative personnel went to work immediately,” said CEO/General Manager Dan Singletary. “We appreciate the help we received from our sister cooperatives along with PIKE Construction and Arkansas Electric Right of Way crews. Cooperation among cooperatives continues to be one of our guiding principles.”
Howell-Oregon crews along with crews from SEMO Electric Cooperative, Ozark Border Electric Cooperative, Black River Electric Cooperative, PIKE Construction and Arkansas Electric Right of Way crews worked diligently to safely restore power to Howell-Oregon members.
Between Howell-Oregon and the additional crews, Bates said, a total of 96 boots were on the ground along with the crews’ support team operating behind the scenes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.