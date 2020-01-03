The trial for a West Plains man charged in 2018 with first-degree statutory rape and second-degree child molestation will begin July 9 in Howell County before 25th Judicial Circuit Court Judge John D. Beger.
Jesse D. Dalton, 21, was arrested on the charges in early May 2018, stemming from an alleged incident in February 2018, reported by a 5-year-old girl to her mother. Dalton allegedly held the child down and sexually assaulted her while she was left in his care.
The trial was first set for Dec. 4 in Texas County, but was continued.
Court records show Beger has ruled to allow the statements of the child to her mother regarding the incident to be introduced as evidence, finding they “contain sufficient indicia of reliability because of the time, content and circumstances of their making that they are admissible in evidence if the minor child testifies.”
Dalton had been allowed to stay at the alleged victim’s home from about Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2018, and was left alone with the girl and a younger sibling the evening of Feb. 14 while their mother went to work.
About three weeks after the alleged assault, the child’s mother took her to Urgent Care in West Plains, where the girl was treated for a vaginal infection. On the way home the girl reportedly told her mother about the incident with Dalton and after forensic and medical examinations at the Child Advocacy Center in West Plains, the child was found to have an infection transmitted through sex.
Dalton, in custody on other charges, allegedly refused to voluntarily submit a urine sample. When ordered to by the court, it was found he had the same sexually transmitted infection, records show.
Dalton was charged with seven felonies related to four incidents in 2018. On April 25, 2018, he was charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and possession of a controlled substance after allegedly firing into a vehicle in a residential neighborhood, continuing to fire as he drove away.
At the time of the incident, Dalton was reportedly found to be in possession of a substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
Other charges related to Dalton’s alleged actions include third-degree assault after an alleged attack on another inmate while in the Howell County Jail in May 2018, second-degree drug trafficking and unlawful use of a weapon related to a traffic stop in October 2018, and receiving stolen property, escape or attempted escape from confinement and resisting arrest.
In November 2018 Dalton was arrested at a home on Harlin Drive, reportedly wearing a bulletproof vest and in possession of a 9 mm handgun after allegedly telling a witness he was going to have a shootout with police.
Dalton has been in jail since that arrest, held without bail amid an outcry from concerned citizens to keep Dalton in custody in the interest of public safety and that of law enforcement officers.
