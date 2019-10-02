Christopher M. Collins, 38, West Plains, suffered minor injuries in a crash at 11 p.m. Friday at the intersection U.S. 160 and County Road 7140 in South Fork, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. T.W. Meyer, Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Collins was not wearing a seat belt when his westbound 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer ran off the road and struck a mail box and tree.
The report shows Collins was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains.
Tpr. Meyer was assisted at the scene by Tpr. D.A. Huffman.
No condition report is available.
