The tuition paid by rural school districts sending their students to West Plains R-7 may see an increase for the next school year, due to a change in the state funding formula used to calculate the rate.
On Tuesday, school board members heard the first reading of a proposed nonresident tuition rate hike of 5% over last year's per-student tuition of $8,108.65, to $8,514.08. The amount is based on a recently revised state tuition formula, and will be reviewed at the March school board meeting, to be held beginning with a closed session at 5 p.m. March 23 in the West Plains Elementary School library, 1136 Allen St.
The meeting began with a tour of Zizzer Pride Academy, located off of Jackson Street in the former Margaret Foster school. Dr. Wes Davis, director of human resources and student services, discussed progress on the renovation of the ZPA gymnasium. The project is being done by South Central Career Center carpentry students.
The 2021-2022 district calendar was approved and is similar to the current year calendar. The start date for the 2021-2022 school year will begin Aug. 23, and classes will end May 19. The complete calendar may be found at zizzers.org under the “For Parents” dropdown menu.
In preparation for the upcoming school year, registration for preschool and kindergarten will be held April 9. The curriculum for summer school for kindergarten through eighth grade students was approved by the board at Tuesday's meeting. Summer school is set to run from June 1 through June 25, and registration information will be available soon.
School board members were recognized for their dedication to the district and education as part of School Board of Education Recognition Week, observed Feb. 14 through 19 statewide and declared by Gov. Mike Parson.
Superintendent Dr. Lori Wilson expressed her appreciation and presented each board member with a Zizzer rain jacket, plus cards and gifts from each building in the district.
Dr. Amy Ross, director of special services, told board members about changes in early learning education plans that will make use of funding for the district's Early Childhood Special Education, Parents As Teachers, federal early childhood and preschool programs more efficient and better able to meet student needs.
In closed session, the board approved new hires Ryan Hammock and Cody Mazingo as high school custodians. Personnel who are transferring include Mary Howell Brown, from high school special education teacher to special education process coordinator; Amy Hall, from kindergarten teacher to second grade teacher; Tamara Phay, from preschool teacher to second grade teacher; Whitney Orchard, from high school counseling to high school special education; and Michelle Henderson, from middle school science to high school special education science.
Resignations were accepted from Assistant Superintendent Dr. Luke Boyer, Special Education Process Coordinator Somer Boyer, South Fork custodian Kate Carter, wrestling coach Dan Taylor, special education paraprofessional Jasmine Evins-Roberts and high school education language arts teacher Jake Epler. Central office secretary Jodie McKinney is retiring.
