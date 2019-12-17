More than twice as many children participated in this year’s Shop with a Cop event Saturday than did last year, said officials, counting 164 children between ages 3 and 12. In 2018, 73 children took part.
The program raised about $27,000 this year and each child received a $100 shopping allowance. It is the 25th year for the event locally.
Children went shopping with representatives of local law enforcement, and area fire personnel, first responders, and employees of Air Evac, the 37th Judical District Juvenile Office and Missouri Children’s Division also participated.
West Plains, Moody, Lanton and Howell Rural No. 1 fire departments participated in the event, as did officers with the West Plains Police Department, the Missouri Department of Conservation, the Howell County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Locally, Shop with a Cop is organized by the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 43.
New this year, officers with the West Plains Police Department participated in “No Shave November” as a fundraiser for Shop with a Cop.
Officers had a beard-growing contest, with a winner declared based on a monetary vote. Cpl. Brandon Stephens, who will also get to keep his beard for the month of December, was the winner.
The contest raised $4,600.
West Plains Police Chief Stephen Monticelli has praised West Plains Walmart’s contributions to the event, including hosting the event for each of its 25 years in West Plains.
Shopping with members of law enforcement and other public safety representatives not only gives economically disadvantaged children a chance at a merrier holiday, it can give them an opportunity to have a positive interaction with officers for perhaps the first time, encouraging trust of law enforcement officers, said organizers.
Donations to Shop with a Cop are accepted year-round at the police department, 1912 Holiday Lane.
