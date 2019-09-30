A man and two women suffered injuries as a result of a crash at 10:42 a.m. Thursday on Knotts Road near Stairstep Road five miles north of Mtn. Grove in Wright County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cpl. E.A. Cooper, Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Brenton C. Braley, 42, Cabool, was driving his 2005 GMC Canyon north on Knotts Road when his vehicle travelled off the left side of the road and overturned.
According to the report, there were two occupants in the vehicle, Danielle A. Rosario, 32, Mtn. Grove, and Stacy N. Sartor, 35, Mtn. Grove.
The report shows Braley and Sartor suffered minor injuries and Rosario suffered serious injuries in the crash.
Rosario was transported by Mercy Ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield and Braley was transported by Texas County Ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston. Sartor refused treatment at the scene.
It is unknown if Rosario or Braley were wearing seat belts, but the report shows Sartor was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
No condition reports are available.
