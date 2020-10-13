An elderly Mtn. View man is facing felony drug charges after allegedly attempting to deliver marijuana brownies and admitting to making the brownies.
A summons has been issued for John C. Manning, 77, charged with one count of manufacture of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, according to court records.
Officer Trenton Roberts of the Mtn. View Police Department, on May 1, was contacted by Willow Springs Police Officer Brian Jackson and told he had Manning in custody and that Manning had attempted to deliver marijuana brownies.
Manning also reportedly confessed to making the brownies at his home and consented to a search of the property. Two large marijuana plants and a smaller marijuana plant were found growing in a closet under a grow light, Roberts said.
A jar containing a dark liquid Manning said was hemp oil was reportedly found along with an unlabeled bottle of pills identified by Roberts as morphine sulfate, based on their the pills’ markings. Manning allegedly denied the pills contained morphine, telling Roberts they were nitroglycerine pills for a heart condition. The pills were later analyzed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and confirmed to contain morphine, according to Roberts’ report.
Manning had no prescription for the pills in his home that proved he was legally allowed to possess them, Roberts noted.
A pan of light-colored brownies that Manning reportedly admitted contained marijuana was found on a stove in his home, along with a bag of leafy green substance believed to be marijuana, a bag containing dark brown brownies and two patties of butter suspected of containing marijuana, and an envelope containing marijuana seeds. The items were seized as evidence after confirming Manning did not have a medical marijuana card.
Patrol lab results showed the dark colored brownies contained THC and had a total weight of 89.2 grams.
In Missouri, manufacturing more than 35 grams of marijuana is a class C felony with a possible sentence of three to 10 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine, and possession of any controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana is a class D felony with a possible punishment of one year in jail to seven years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.
