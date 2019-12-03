Operation Game Thief officials announced this week they are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to a conviction in any of the six cases of elk poaching currently being investigated by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC).
Operation Game Thief is a joint effort of MDC and the Conservation Federation of Missouri and works with the public with the goal of catching poachers. Further information about the organization may be found at mdc.mo.gov/contact-engage.
The most recent case of poaching occurred Nov. 18 on National Park Service property near the end of M Highway in Carter County. An adult female elk was discovered shot and left for dead with none of the meat or other parts taken.
By the time the animal was found by conservation agents the meat was no longer salvageable for donation, MDC officials said.
It was the sixth elk killed by poachers over the last several years. An elk herd of 108 animals was reintroduced to Missouri from Kentucky beginning in 2011 at the Peck Ranch Conservation area, and the herd had grown to about 200 animals in parts of Carter, Shannon and Reynolds counties.
The project is an effort to restore wild elk to Missouri, native to the state until the mid-1880s, when they were wiped out by commercial hunters.
“The Operation Game Thief reward monies have been donated by the public and reflect how much Missourians care about conservation, our native wildlife and the laws that protect them,” MDC Protection Division Chief Randy Doman said. “We appreciate this strong support to help bring in information that could lead to convictions.”
CFM Executive Director Tyler Schwartze added, “Poaching is stealing precious wildlife resources from all Missourians, and this must be stopped. We are offering this reward amount in hopes of finding those responsible for committing these selfish acts.”
MDC and CFM ask that anyone with any information related to this investigation or other open elk-poaching investigations report it to Operation Game Thief at 800-392-1111. The hotline is managed 24 hours a day and callers may remain anonymous. Callers should request to be considered for the reward if the information leads to conviction.
