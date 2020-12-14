Since October, a group of nine young adults with AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps (NCCC), a national service organization, have been working hard and making improvements to Health Haven Botanical Gardens in West Plains.
According to NCCC Sky 3 team leader Elliott Fisher, the team has spent over 1,500 combined hours building raised gardens, containment walls, circular beds and “three sisters” gardens, an Iroquois farming technique of planting corn, beans and squash in a way that allows them to grow and mature together symbiotically, where each plant provides benefits to the others.
“It’s a way to show that sustainable gardening can be done, even in poor nutrient soil,” said Fisher.
He added that, for the most part, the volunteers have had excellent weather for working outside and have managed to get a lot done.
“This has been one of the best, if not the best AmeriCorps teams I have worked with,” said Health Haven Executive Director Jeri Dias, adding that NCCC Sky 3 is the 11th AmeriCorps team to work on projects at Health Haven since groundbreaking took place six years ago. Last fall, another NCCC team placed gravel on a mile-long walking trail at the garden, and still other teams have made numerous landscaping improvements such as planting native trees and vegetable gardens and helping improve the soil quality.
“It’s been great working out here and a crazy learning experience,” said NCCC team member Ellie Sheik. She and other team members come from all over the United States and will be working at Health Haven for at least a couple more weeks before they go to their next project. Dias said she expects to have another AmeriCorps team by April, but could get another as early as February.
“Though Health Haven will never be 100% finished, we expect to have a full opening by 2022,” Dias said. She explained there are always new projects and improvements that can be made as the botanical garden grows.
Health Haven Botanical Gardens is located at 902 County Road 8270, just south of U.S. 63 Bypass in West Plains. For more information or to donate or volunteer call 293-8533.
Under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, the maximum age to join AmeriCorps NCCC has been increased to 26. NCCC teams complete four different six-to-eight week long projects during their 10-month term of service.
Members can receive awards to pay for higher education and receive education training, leadership and work experience while serving in the NCCC.
For more information or to join visit www.nationalservice.gov/programs/americorps.
