Editor’s note: This is part three of a series of articles looking at what some public health officials and politicians have called a “vaping epidemic.” The Quill looks at the issue as it stands in Missouri from the perspective of politics, public health, economics and education. Watch for part four later this week.
The owner of a shop that deals in electronic cigarettes, cartridges and accessories with locations in West Plains and Poplar Bluff, says his business has been hard-affected by negative media focus on vaping.
Tom Daniel, franchisee and manager of Chuckin’ Clouds, says his sales are down 35% across the board. According to Daniel, the negative attention is misdirected: Legal vaping products are not the problem.
“These products have been on the market for 10 years, and across the nation, billions of vape juice bottles have been sold for years,” says Daniel, referring to the liquid substance aerosolized by vape devices. “Up until January of this year, there hasn’t been one reported case of an illness.”
On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released updated statistics regarding vaping-related illnesses. As of Oct. 29, there have been 1,888 cases of vaping-associated lung injuries reported in 49 states, except for Alaska. There have also been 37 deaths confirmed in 24 states, one of which was reported in Missouri.
The CDC continues to advise people against buying vape products off the street, modifying vape products or using vape products which contain THC, the chemical which gives marijuana its high.
To date, seven states have banned flavored vape products, but Daniel says banning flavored vape products is not the solution — and it could make matters worse.
According to Daniel, the problem isn’t flavors, it’s illegal THC cartridges, and users of THC cartridges are not getting ill, they’re being poisoned. He says the serious symptoms associated with vaping-related lung disease, such as popcorn lung, manifest too quickly to be anything else.
“You don’t get COPD in a matter of hours, days or week,” the shop owner asserts. “You get poisoned in a matter of hours, days and weeks.”
Daniel says all of his products are safe and, as far as he knows, none of his customers have gotten ill from his products.
“People want the flavored products and it makes up 95% of my business,” he explains, adding his assertion that banning flavored products will only lead to more health problems. He believes people will try to modify the unflavored cartridges or fill blank cartridges purchased online, a practice he says is more dangerous.
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Chief Scott Gottlieb himself has cautioned states against banning flavored vapes, saying it will lead to an increase in cigarette smoking. As yet, Missouri has made no such move.
According to the CDC, cigarettes are related to over 480,000 deaths a year in the U.S. While health officials are uncomfortable drawing conclusions from the small amount of data regarding health impacts currently available, a multi-university study has found that switching from cigarette to vaping products could save 6.6 million people from premature deaths over a 10-year period.
Daniel believes the flavor bans are overreactions and don’t tackle the real problem: illegal, counterfeit THC cartridges.
“People are afraid that, because THC cartridges are illegal, that if they come forward that’ll get in trouble,” Daniel says. He believes law enforcement should encourage people to come forward and people shouldn’t be afraid to tell the police where they got the products so they can help get them off the streets.
Daniel says vape shops aren’t responsible for what some state officials have called an epidemic of vaping among young people. According to him, most of the problem is with devices that can be purchased at convenience stores, large retailers or even online without any real age verification.
Bans on vape flavors will do nothing but hurt legal vape shops and do nothing to curtail underage vaping or illnesses caused by THC cartridges, Daniel claims.
Daniel also says there is another aspect to the issue people may be missing, and that has to do with how much money the states get from cigarette taxes and from the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement (MSA).
Between 1998 and 2017, states have received over $126 billion in MSA payments from the tobacco industry, according to the National Association of Attorneys General. In 2019, Missouri received over $134 million in MSA payments. These payments are supposed to go to anti-smoking campaigns and compensate for medical costs; however, there have been claims that states have not been spending the money for its intended purposes, according to the National Cancer Institute, a government agency.
The Missouri fiscal budget shows that, in 2019, $48,500 of that year’s MSA payment went to anti-smoking campaigns. That is less than 0.1% of the $73 million the CDC recommends the state spend on its anti-smoking campaign.
Missouri ranks in the bottom five of all states in anti-smoking spending and received an F from the American Lung Association for its anti-smoking efforts. Missouri also has the lowest cigarette taxes in the country at 17 cents, 13 cents lower than the next lowest, Virginia; the national average cigarette tax rate is $1.70, according to the Tax Foundation, a Washington, D.C., think tank dedicated to analyzing tax policies.
The nonprofit group Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids estimates Missouri spends over $3 billion a year in health care costs related to cigarette smoking, which is about $500 per person in the state.
