Seventeen dogs confiscated recently by the Humane Society of Missouri (HSMO) from a former Oregon County breeder awaiting trial on criminal charges of animal abuse and canine cruelty now have a chance at finding “forever homes” as pets.
Marlisa McAlmond, 58, of Alton, was operating under the name Cedar Ridge Australians and had been under investigation by the U.S. Department of Agriculture since late July 2019, about six months after her breeding license expired and a visit to the facility showed the dogs were being housed in substandard conditions.
At that time, a civil case was initiated by the state against McAlmond in an attempt to monitor the facility and give McAlmond a chance to make improvements and have her license reinstated, but she continued to be noncompliant, leading to a temporary restraining order served in April 2020 while an injunction was filed against her, according to court documents.
In order to avoid trial, a consent judgment in the civil case reached between the state and McAlmond in September 2020 required her to surrender all but 20 dogs with no further charges against McAlmond on the condition she was compliant with making improvements to conditions, and a $10,000 fine levied against her was to be waived under the same agreement.
Also under the agreement, McAlmond was allowed to be registered as a hobby/show breeder unless her inventory of dogs fell below the amount requiring state registration. She was ordered to surrender about 84 dogs by Sept. 18, 2020, to the Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA), according to court records.
However, it was reportedly discovered 10 of the dogs were euthanized on Sept. 15 and another 11 were euthanized on Sept. 18, after official ownership of the dogs and puppies had been transferred to the Missouri Department of Agriculture, but before the animals could be removed as arranged.
McAlmond's alleged actions led to the filing of two counts of felony first-degree property damage, one count of misdemeanor canine cruelty, and 21 counts of misdemeanor animal abuse against her.
Another 63 dogs had been placed with owners or other breeders or died before they could be surrendered to MDA as ordered by the state, according to investigators.
McAlmond was found to be in contempt of court regarding the euthanizations and for failing to register and obtain licensure to be a hobby/show breeder, according to Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, and all but three dogs were confiscated by the state Dec. 29, under court order.
She has also been ordered to spend 30 days in jail, 28 of which are suspended upon the completion of 200 hours of community service, Schmitt said.
Members of the HSMO Animal Cruelty Task Force took the dogs to a St. Louis facility where the animals will be evaluated, treated by a veterinarian and rehabilitated in order to be put up for adoption.
Most of the dogs are Australian shepherds, Australian shepherd mixes or other medium to large designer breeds, HSMO officials said.
“This is truly a horrendous case of animal cruelty, and the work that the Missouri Department of Agriculture and the Missouri Attorney General’s office has done to help us secure these animals has been nothing short of outstanding,” said Kathy Warnick, president of the Humane Society of Missouri. “These putrid, inhumane conditions are a sad reality for many animals in the possession of an irresponsible breeder and we’ll continue to fight for, rescue and rehabilitate these abused animals, while promoting animal welfare legislation in our community.”
To view a video of some of the dogs being delivered by HSMO team members for evaluation, visit hsmo.org/oregoncounty.
To report an animal that may be in danger or is suffering from neglect or abuse, call a local law enforcement agency and the Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Hotline at 314-647-4400.
