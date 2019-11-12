A Mtn. View man has been arrested on weapons charges after allegedly taking a loaded gun and three dozen rounds of ammunition to his workplace and threatening the owner of the business.
Samuel Frank Fisher, 38, Mtn. View, was arrested at 1 p.m. Thursday at the scene of the incident on felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon by exhibiting and by handling a loaded weapon while intoxicated. He is also charged with felony driving while intoxicated, persistent offender.
He was released Tuesday on $5,000 bail.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop G Trooper M. Chastain, who investigated the incident, reported that, at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Fisher went to his workplace on County Road 3270 and was seen carrying a semiautomatic pistol in his back pocket.
An employee said he asked Fisher what he was doing, and Fisher replied that he was going to harm the business owner. The employee, fearful of a possibly deadly confrontation, then contacted the owner and told him to avoid the area where Fisher was, Chastain reported.
However, Fisher reportedly found the owner a short distance away, loading equipment onto a trailer. He allegedly pulled the pistol from his pocket and “aggressively” slammed it down in front of him on the trailer.
The man reportedly feared his life was in danger because of the firearm and Fisher’s “unpredictable” behavior.
When Chastain arrived at the scene, he said he saw Fisher attempt to retrieve something from the saddlebag of his motorcycle, and after detaining him, looked in the saddlebag and found a 9-mm Luger semi-automatic handgun loaded with a full 10-round magazine. According to Chastain, one round was in the chamber.
Another full 25-round magazine was found in the saddlebag, Chastain reported.
During the investigation Fisher reportedly said he had driven his motorcycle to the scene, and the trooper stated he observed that Fisher appeared to be intoxicated and demonstrated poor performance in field sobriety tests.
Fisher allegedly admitted to being intoxicated while driving the motorcycle and threatening the victim, but refused to submit to a Breathalyzer test. Fisher also made a threat to the victim via text message after he had been taken into custody but before being booked into the Howell County Jail, Chastain alleged.
In his report to prosecutors, the trooper added Fisher seemed to be proud of the incident, allegedly stating “Charge me with what you want. I don’t give a s—. This will make a good lawsuit.”
