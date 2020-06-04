In an election which saw less than 600 ballots cast, voters in West Plains approved amending the city’s home rule charter and electing Johnny Murrell as its next city councilman. With 100% of the precincts reporting, Murrell defeated challenger John Niesen 275 to 270 votes with 7 write-in votes.
“I thank the voters of West Plains for electing me as your newest Councilperson,” Murrell said in a statement emailed to the Quill. “I will do my best to represent you and will commit the time and energy in a manner you will be proud of.” He continued.
“There are challenges that West Plains is facing as well as great opportunities for future improvements,” he said. “I look forward to assisting with meeting and overcoming the challenges and being a player in achieving new improvements to the city.”
The Quill reached out to Niesen for comment and he said he was disappointed by the low voter turnout, but accepted the results of the election.
“It was a privilege to meet so many great people while campaigning. It was certainly a fun experience,” Niesen said in a statement emailed to the Quill. “I’d like to thank everyone that came out to vote. Congratulations to Johnny Murrell. I’m sure he will do a great job for West Plains.”
Murrell will be taking a spot on the city council vacated by Councilman Cary Stewart whose term expired this year.
Amendments to West Plains’ home rule charter were also approved by a vote of 314 for to 204 against. The approved amendments add changes and clarifications to sections regarding citizen initiatives, petitions and referendums, council meeting procedures, and expanded anti-discrimination protections regarding sexual orientation and gender identity for city employees and officials.
In the race for Willow Springs R-IV school board, 1,499 ballots were cast in Howell County. Voters were asked to choose three school board members. The three elected to the school board were Adam Webb garnered 402 votes, Matt Hobson got 379 votes and Brent Colley achieved 371 votes. Incumbent Adrianne Mansfield received 210 votes and Amanda Wood got 133 votes. There were also 4 write-in votes.
In the election for Willow Springs Alderman of Ward 1, incumbent Susan Rackley won reelection over challenger Reggie Fulbright 110 to 28. In unopposed race for Alderman of Ward 2 Troy Yonker was reelected with 69 votes.
In the race for Mtn. View-Birch Tree R-III school board, 1,332 votes were cast in Howell County. Voters were asked to choose three members for school board. The three chosen in Howell County were Keith Tharp with 403 votes, Shelly Mantel with 398 votes and Eric Wells with 374 votes. Tina Woolsey received only 151 votes.
In the race for Mtn. View Mayor, Donnie Pruett won with 163 votes, defeating challengers John Krasuski with 146 votes, Paul O’Brien with 55 votes and Clint Elam with 11 votes. Mtn. View voters also approved a bond issue to improve the city’s water and sewage system by a vote of 283 to 90. In the race for Mtn. View’s Alderman of the West Ward, Punkie Stevenson won with 121 votes, defeating challengers Tom Poindexter with 53 votes and Rick Thornton with 27 votes. Ellie Carlson and Judi Coter were elected in uncontested races for Alderman of the East Ward.
In the race for Pomona Fire Board, Larry Rothermich defeated challenger Keith Schachel 59 to 12.
In Brandsville, Betty Pirkle and Ronnie Bunch won uncontested elections to the Brandsville Board of Alderman.
