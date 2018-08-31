The majority of construction work on Missouri state highways is stopped for the Labor Day holiday weekend, said Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) officials.
Construction work across Missouri will resume 9 a.m. Tuesday. However, there are many locations across the state where work zones have permanent lane closures and barriers will remain in place.
Many of these work zones may cause congestion and traffic delays especially during the peak travel times including Friday evening and Monday afternoon.
Statewide, drivers should be aware of construction areas. For example:
— I-64, St. Louis City, one lane closed westbound across the Poplar Street Bridge into Illinois.
— I-44, St. Louis City, two lanes closed westbound from Arsenal to Shrewsbury; one lane closed westbound between Jefferson and Grand; two lanes closed westbound between Grand and Kingshighway; one lane closed westbound between Kingshighway and Arsenal; and one lane closed eastbound from Shrewsbury to Jefferson.
— Major bridge work on I-470 at the I-70 interchange in Independence. Traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction; speeds are reduced.
— Ongoing Diverging Diamond Interchange construction at I-435 and Route 210 in Kansas City There are reduced lane widths and speeds are reduced.
— I-49 bridge rehabilitation project are over the railroad tracks just north of Carthage. The southbound bridge is closed; one lane in each direction and shifted to the northbound side of I-49.
Motorists should pay attention to all signing, follow the posted speed limits. Always wear seat belts and be alert for slowed traffic, narrowed lanes or a reduced number of lanes. Do not drive distracted. Remember: “Buckle Up Phone Down.”
During the 2017 Labor Day holiday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 11 people died and 265 were injured in 941 traffic crashes.
To find information on all work zones and traffic conditions, check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map located at www.modot.org. The map is available as a free app for iPhone and Android phones. Motorists can also call MoDOT’s 24/7 customer service toll free at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636).
