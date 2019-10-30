A West Plains man who pulled an injured motorist from a burning vehicle has been lauded by Troop G of the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) for his actions.
Jeremy T. Adams was awarded the patrol’s Honorary Trooper Certificate on Tuesday, presented to a nonemployee who “performs in an exemplary manner, and under dangerous conditions, to aid another.”
Adams was alerted to the crash by his wife Jennifer who, with the couple’s children, was driving past the accident scene about three miles west of West Plains on U.S. 160, as the family was in the process of moving from their nearby home.
Jennifer Adams said it was the last load of the day, and it was just coincidence that her two oldest children saw crash victim George Pentecost’s pickup truck; they urged her to call their father after they thought they saw motion in the vehicle, which wasn’t on fire at that point.
The truck was in a partially wooded area and had struck a tree, Troop G Information Officer Sgt. Jeff Kinder said.
When Adams got to the scene, he found Pentecost sitting upright in the cab with his eyes open, but unresponsive when Adams tried to communicate with him. After the engine compartment began to smoke, he opened the vehicle door and carried Pentecost across the wooded field to a gate, where they met first responders.
By the time troopers arrived on the crash scene the pickup truck was engulfed in flames and fire personnel directed them to Adams and Pentecost, Troop G officials said.
Pentecost was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains for treatment of dehydration and carbon monoxide poisoning and reportedly had little memory of the incident. According to the patrol, Pentecost didn’t realize Adams had pulled him from his truck.
“The quick and decisive actions of Mr. Adams averted a tragedy by saving the life of the driver,” MSHP officials announced.
“It was my children who saw something and told their mother, and she turned back,” said Adams. “So it’s really on them.”
Pentecost, when asked if he wanted to speak, seemed overwhelmed by the situation.
“There’s really no words I can say,” he said.
