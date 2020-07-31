Summer usually means busy times for the Ava/Cassville/Willow Springs Ranger District; and this year is no exception. District employees continue their work in landscape restoration, providing recreation opportunities for the public, and wildland firefighting and prevention.
District officials are welcoming two new employees: Olivia Woolsey is in the Resource Assistant Program and will be a customer service representative at the Cassville office, as well as assisting with the recreation program. Woolsey is a recent graduate from University of Missouri in Columbia with a degree in Forest Resource Management.
Emily Ficker has joined the team as the Support Service Specialist. Ficker previously worked for the National Park Service in Utah and she looks forward to continuing her public service in Missouri.
Fire staff are supporting the western fire season, currently focused in the southwest. When at home on the ACW Ranger District, staff continue to train and patrol and provide assistance in any other forest work that needs accomplished, such as mowing, maintenance and laying out cedar units for restoration work within the Joint Chiefs project.
Summer recreation is in full swing, forest officials note. All recreation areas on the ACW Ranger District are open again. The pavilions at Shell Knob and Noblett are taking reservations again through recreation.gov.
Users still need to practice social distancing, said officials, and restrooms at Big Bay Day Use and Pine View Tower trailhead remain closed. The Big Bay boat ramp repair contract in the Cassville area has been awarded.
The ACW office in Ava, being cognizant of health and safety guidance, continues to assist visitors by telephone when possible; but will also help in-person visitors by meeting them outdoors. Access into the buildings is limited, and a mask must be worn.
If assistance is needed, call the ACW District Office at 417-683-4428, open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.